Swamp Rabbits to Host Atlanta in Preseason Meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club will host South Division rivals, the Atlanta Gladiators, for a preseason game ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Sunday, October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21 against the Norfolk Admirals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

