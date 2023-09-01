Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's 2023-24 season promotional schedule. This year will feature 16 themes, including unique celebrations and entertainment at Enmarket Arena.

OPENING NIGHT - October 20

Join us for Opening Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union, as the Ghost Pirates welcome the Norfolk Admirals to Enmarket Arena on October 20 to kick off their second season! The first 5,000 fans in the building will receive a special edition glow rod and a magnet schedule commemorating the 2023-24 season.

GOLDEN GHOSTS - November 16

The Ghost Pirates will transform into the Golden Ghosts for ONE NIGHT ONLY as we honor our Stanley Cup-winning affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights! The Ghost Pirates will wear specialty Golden Ghosts jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. The fun starts before the opening puck drop as the first 5,000 fans will receive a glow rod to help turn Enmarket Arena into the Fortress against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits!

Purchase our Golden Ghosts 4-Pack, consisting of four tickets and four Golden Ghosts Limited Edition Hats for $160!

JEWISH HERITAGE NIGHT - December 5

The Ghost Pirates and local Jewish community partners are excited to host Jewish Heritage Night at Enmarket Arena on December 5. Enjoy a night filled with Jewish culture as Savannah takes on the Jacksonville Icemen for a South Division showdown!

MARVEL NIGHT - December 14

Superheroes assemble from all over the Savannah community to unite for Marvel Night featuring everyone's favorite raccoon (or trash panda) from the Guardians of the Galaxy: Rocket! Grab your cape and your tickets to the Ghost Pirates/Icemen game with the Marvel Night Family 4-Pack: 4 Tickets and 4 Rocket shirts for only $120!

TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT - December 17

Be part of the fun and throw a teddy bear on the ice after the first Ghost Pirates goal! The Teddy Bear Toss, sponsored by Memorial Health, gathers stuffed animals to donate to children all over the Savannah community to ensure everyone has a holiday gift.

Purchase our Teddy Bear Toss 4-Pack, consisting of four tickets, four teddy bears and four Ghost Pirates water bottles for $160!

Teddy Bear Toss is also a part of our Publix Family Fundays, where the Ghost Pirates will don Publix-themed uniforms every Sunday at Enmarket Arena! Grab our Publix Family Fundays 4-Pack and get four tickets, four Ghost Pirates water bottles and a $50 Publix gift card all for $160!

SEASONS OF GIVING - December 22

In the spirit of the holiday season, we will be giving out prizes, courtesy of our sponsors, throughout the night for our fans as Savannah greets the Florida Everblades at Enmarket Arena!

NEW YEAR'S EVE - December 31

Ring in the New Year in style as the Ghost Pirates host the Atlanta Gladiators before the ball drops in Savannah. Get your Publix Family Fundays 4-Pack as we close out 2023!

RETRO GAME NIGHT - January 6

Don't touch that dial, Enmarket Arena has gone back in time with Retro Game Night! The Ghost Pirates clash with the Jacksonville Icemen as both teams will wear specialty 8-bit (pixelated) jerseys, honoring some of the most classic video games in history. Snag your Retro Game Night 4-Pack while supplies last for $160: 4 tickets, 4 Ghost Pirates slap bands and 4 Ghost Pirates water bottles.

ECHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - January 14-15

The ECHL's biggest and brightest stars gather in Savannah for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on January 15, presented by Gulfstream! Take part in the Fan Fest on January 14 before the Western Conference and Eastern Conference All-Stars battle it out!

WARNER BROTHERS NIGHT - January 20

Oh, goodie! It's Warner Brothers Night on January 20 with the Everblades in town. The Ghost Pirates will don Marvin the Martian-themed uniforms as they look to take down the back-to-back defending Kelly Cup champions.

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT - January 26

Youth Sports Night is January 26, sponsored by Optim Orthopedics, as the Ghost Pirates host the Jacksonville Icemen. We'll honor local youth sports teams around the Savannah area throughout the night!

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER - February 2-3

Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by Memorial Health, Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah and LKQ, takes place February 2 and 3 at Enmarket Arena! While the Ghost Pirates tangle with the Everblades, Savannah will wear specialty jerseys with designs taken directly from the kids at Memorial Health to help fight the battle against cancer.

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND - March 8-10

Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by VyStar Credit Union, is set for March 8-10 as the Ghost Pirates honor the countless men and women who have served and/or continue to serve our country. Savannah will wear military-themed specialty jerseys that will be signed and auctioned off after the three-game weekend!

ST. PATRICK'S DAY WEEKEND - March 14-15, 17

Break out your four-leaf clovers and help us turn Enmarket Arena green as we start a new St. Patrick's Day tradition in Savannah. Not only will the Ghost Pirates be wearing specialty jerseys on Thursday and Friday, but the games will be filled with St. Patrick's Day giveaways, prizes and much more!

Get your Publix Family Fundays 4-Pack for March 17 while supplies last!

FIRST RESPONDERS & NURSE APPRECIATION NIGHT - April 4

It's First Responders and Nurse Appreciation Night in Savannah, presented by Memorial Health, as the Ghost Pirates look to take down the South Carolina Stingrays on April 4.

FAN APPRECIATION - April 13

On April 13, it's all about YOU: the fans! The Ghost Pirates will commemorate all the great moments from the 2023-24 season with Fan Appreciation Night, as they wrap up their home schedule against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The first 5,000 fans will receive a team photo, courtesy of Old Town Trolley and all fans are invited to stay after the game for an autograph session with the entire Ghost Pirates roster and staff!

THIRSTY THURSDAYS:

During Thirsty Thursdays, Enmarket Arena's menu will feature four items for $4 each! Items include a hot dog, a pretzel (without cheese), a regular nacho or a 16oz draft Bud Light.

PUBLIX FAMILY FUNDAYS:

On Publix Family Fundays, the Ghost Pirates will don Publix-themed uniforms every Sunday at Enmarket Arena! Grab our Publix Family Fundays 4-Pack and get four tickets, four Ghost Pirates water bottles and a $50 Publix gift card all for $160!

