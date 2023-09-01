Ghost Pirates Set Promotional Schedule
September 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Savannah Ghost Pirates 2023-24 season promotional schedule is here.
This year will feature 16 themes, including unique celebrations and entertainment at Enmarket Arena.
OPENING NIGHT - October 20
GOLDEN GHOSTS - November 16
JEWISH HERITAGE NIGHT - December 5
MARVEL NIGHT - December 14
TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT - December 17
SEASONS OF GIVING - December 22
NEW YEAR'S EVE - December 31
RETRO GAME NIGHT - January 6
ECHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - January 14-15
WARNER BROTHERS NIGHT - January 20
YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT - January 26
HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER - February 2-3
MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND - March 8-10
ST. PATRICK'S DAY WEEKEND - March 14-15, 17
FIRST RESPONDERS & NURSE APPRECIATION NIGHT - April 4
FAN APPRECIATION - April 13
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 1, 2023
- Home Opener Tickets Now Available - Iowa Heartlanders
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Ghost Pirates Set Promotional Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- K-Wings Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- Swamp Rabbits to Host Atlanta in Preseason Meeting - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.