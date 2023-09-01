Ghost Pirates Set Promotional Schedule

September 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Savannah Ghost Pirates 2023-24 season promotional schedule is here.

This year will feature 16 themes, including unique celebrations and entertainment at Enmarket Arena.

OPENING NIGHT - October 20

GOLDEN GHOSTS - November 16

JEWISH HERITAGE NIGHT - December 5

MARVEL NIGHT - December 14

TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT - December 17

SEASONS OF GIVING - December 22

NEW YEAR'S EVE - December 31

RETRO GAME NIGHT - January 6

ECHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - January 14-15

WARNER BROTHERS NIGHT - January 20

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT - January 26

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER - February 2-3

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND - March 8-10

ST. PATRICK'S DAY WEEKEND - March 14-15, 17

FIRST RESPONDERS & NURSE APPRECIATION NIGHT - April 4

FAN APPRECIATION - April 13

