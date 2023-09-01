Sam Jardine Returns to Rabbits for the First Time Since 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has signed veteran defenseman Sam Jardine to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours.

Jardine, 30, returns to Greenville for a second stint with the club, having appeared in 67 games for the Navy and Orange during the 2020-21 season that saw the Rabbits appear in the Eastern Conference Finals. During that season, Jardine recorded 44 points (3g, 41a) in the regular season before added an additional goal in the postseason.

A native of Lacombe, Alberta, Jardine spent the last two seasons overseas in Europe, most recently making a second debut for he and Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord's former club the Cardiff Devils in the United Kingdom's Elite Ice Hockey League. Last season, Jardine posted 12 points (4g, 8a) in 33 games for Cardiff. During the 2021-22 season, the defenseman split time between the Bratislava Capitals of the ICEHL and the HIFK of Liiga.

Jardine, a 2011 sixth round (#169) pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, enters his return season with the Rabbits having already amassed 270 professional games in North American professional hockey, earning him ECHL Veteran status. During his 270 games, 199 of which have come in the ECHL, Jardine has captured two Kelly Cup Championships as a member of the 2016-17 Colorado Eagles and the 2018-19 Newfoundland Growlers.

Before turning professional, Jardine spent three seasons as an Ohio State Buckeye, appearing in 97 games over his collegiate career.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

