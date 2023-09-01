Burzan Ready to 'Work My Bag Off' with Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones announced earlier today that the team has re-signed forward Luka Burzan for the 2023-24 season.

Burzan, 23, was initially acquired via a trade with Fort Wayne last season. The Surrey, British Columbia native was with AHL-Cleveland at the time of the transaction, but later made his debut for the Cyclones on March 8, scoring twice in a win against Iowa. Down the stretch, Burzan skated in 17 games for Cincinnati, scoring five goals and eight assists for 13 points.

"I think over the years in pro hockey I've noticed that players are always focusing on details and they're working on them a lot," said Burzan. "If I want to make it to the next level then I need to work my bag off, so this summer I've been working my hardest to make sure I can help this team win and also get to the next level in my career."

Burzan was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. Following that, he spent the 2019-20 season as an alternate captain for the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings, posting 35 goals and 62 points in 63 games. This came one year removed from Burzan's best junior season where he amassed 78 points, including 40 goals with Brandon in 2018-19. Following his WHL run, Burzan spent two professional seasons in Colorado's organization, splitting time between ECHL-Utah and the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

"Luka is a player with AHL experience and someone who can get back to that level," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Jason Payne. "His skating and offensive creativity is something we put a lot of value in. I know he can put up numbers in this league, but becoming a complete all-round player is what gets you to the next level and allows you to stay there. He can accomplish that this season and I look forward to seeing a very motivated Luka Burzan come into our training camp."

