Gladiators Announce Pre-Season Game
September 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals, announced today the club's pre-season slate.
The Gladiators are set to play just one pre-season contest, which will be on October 15th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3PM.
The regular season begins with a highly anticipated matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on October 21st.
2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
