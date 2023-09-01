Gladiators Announce Pre-Season Game

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals, announced today the club's pre-season slate.

The Gladiators are set to play just one pre-season contest, which will be on October 15th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3PM.

The regular season begins with a highly anticipated matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on October 21st.

