WooSox-Red Wings Postponed Friday at Polar Park

June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester and Rochester will play a make-up doubleheader tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:05 pm at Polar Park

Tonight's (Friday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Rochester Red Wings at Polar Park has been postponed due to continued rains throughout the evening.

The WooSox and Red Wings will make up tonight's rainout with a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 4:05 pm. Both games will be 7-innings.

Fans holding tickets for tonight (Friday) can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability.

If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

This is the third home postponement for the WooSox this season (the others came on May 3 vs. Buffalo and May 20 vs. Lehigh Valley). They have had four road games postponed already this season. Worcester had only two home postponements all of last year (April 14 & April 26) after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

WooSox Promotions For Tomorrow's Doubleheader and Sunday's Series Finale at Polar Park

Saturday at 4:05 pm (Doubleheader) On-Field Photo Day from 2-2:45 p.m., when fans can take photos with WooSox players along the warning track; WooSox Scholars Class of 2023 to be recognized; Scout Sleepover Day; Sunset Catch on the Field, presented by Dunkin'.

Sunday at 1:05 pm Fallon Health Sunday Funday, when Future Starters take the field with the WooSox; Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood; WooSox to pay homage to the Worcester Worcesters of the 1800s by wearing special "Worcester Ruby Legs" uniforms as part of MiLB's "What If?" promotional series.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox Summer Games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.