Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 9 at Worcester

June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (28-30) vs. Worcester Red Sox (28-32)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Paolo Espino (3-1, 4.09) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (1-1, 6.27)

WORKIN' FOR THE WEEKEND: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 5-4, Thursday night, marking their first loss of the series and just their fourth in their last 15 games...in the loss, Rochester hit a pair of solo home runs, marking the third straight game Rochester has logged two home runs...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 24 games, while DH FRANMIL REYES launched his first homer as a Red Wing...RHP WILY PERALTA worked his second straight quality start, allowing two runs over six innings while striking out four WooSox...RHP PAOLO ESPINO takes the mound for Rochester tonight, opposite Worcester's LHP Shane Drohan.

MAMBA MENTALITY: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 24 games (since 5/4-G1) after going 1-for-4 with a home run last night...his on-base mark is the second-longest active streak in the International League...the lefty now has the longest on-base streak since Josh Palacios reached base in 31 straight games last year (6/19-7/30)...

Blankenhorn has hit .274 (26-for-95) with four home runs, seven doubles, 10 walks, and 19 RBI during his streak, reaching base at a .366 clip.

BOOM BOX SOX:â After 3B CARTER KIEBOOM went 1-for-4 with an RBI and recorded his first triple since 6/10/19 in the loss, the righty improved his batting average to a mark of .356 (26-for-73) vs. Worcester through 17 games, spanning across the 2021 (12 games) and 2023 (5 games) seasons...Kieboom has logged 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI while drawing eight walks during those matchups...

This marked Kieboom's third-straight game recording an RBI.

ONTO THE NEXT: Though CF DEREK HILL saw his affiliated baseball-leading hitting streak end at 19 games following his 0-for-4 effort in the loss, the righty recorded a walk to extend his on-base streak to 21 games ...over the course of his on-base streak, Hill is second in the International League in hits (31) and he ranks eighth in on-base percentage (.457) in the IL...

Hill's 19-game hitting streak was the longest streak by a Red Wing since Danny Valencia recorded a 20-game hitting streak in 2010 (4/25-5/16).

GOIN' BACK TO BACK: RHP WILY PERALTA notched his second consecutive quality start in the win and third of the season after working six innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four...last night marked the first time since 2021 with DET (9/14-19) that Peralta has logged back-to-back quality starts...

Over his last three starts, Peralta has posted a 2.60 ERA (5 ER/17.1 IP).

CUT THE FRANIMAL LOOSE: DH FRANMIL REYES went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks in the loss...the homer was his first since joining the Wings on 5/19...Reyes has now reached base safely in each of the last eight games (since 5/27) and is hitting .333 (10-for-30) with three RBI, eight walks, and a homer...he has the second-highest Wings batting average during that span (.333), and leads the team in walks (8)...

Reyes' home run had an exit velocity of 104.5 MPH and traveled 441 feet, the third-longest home run hit by a Red Wing this season.

This marked his third consecutive multi-hit game, something he did just once last season (8/16-18 with CHC).

MARTIN'S ROOM: SS RICHIE MARTIN recorded his 15th stolen base this season in last night's loss...the Detroit native has now successfully stolen three bags over the last three games...in 16 attempts, Martin has only been caught stealing once this season...

Martin is tied for ninth in stolen bases in the International League and leads the Wings in stolen bases this season.

