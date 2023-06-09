RailRiders Set Updated Weekend Schedule Versus Tides

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have set an updated schedule for their series against the Norfolk Tides at PNC Field. Games on Tuesday and Wednesday were postponed due to air quality issues and safety concerns stemming from the Canadian wildfire smoke that engulfed the region this week.

Tickets from this week's two postponed games will be treated like rainouts and can be exchanged.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Norfolk will now play five games in this series, having started the set on Thursday evening. The teams are slated play one game tonight, beginning at 6:35 P.M. as originally scheduled.

The remaining games this week are as follows:

Friday, June 9- Gates open at 5:30 P.M.

Single game beginning at 6:35 P.M.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with an appearance by Spider-Man,

a Custom Jersey Auction, First Responder Friday PLUS Post Game Fireworks

Saturday, June 10- Gates at 3 PM

Doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games- Single Admission- 4:05 first pitch in game one

Shelley Duncan BobbleGnome Giveaway for the first 2,500 fans courtesy of PNC Bank

Sunday, June 11- Gates at 11:45 A.M. for the Kids Outfield Catch

Single game beginning at 1:05 P.M.

Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay & Sensory Friendly Day

The game originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, will not be made up.

For tickets to tonight's game, to view the rainout policy or for 2023 promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

