Former Louisville Bats Franchise Owner Dan Ulmer Passes Away

June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Dan Ulmer, a prominent and well-known figure in the Louisville community, passed away at Masonic Home Friday morning. He was 90.

He was best known for leading the effort to bring Triple-A baseball to Louisville in 1982 and was later an owner of the team for over 30 years. The team was considered to be a model franchise, which in turn lead to the renaissance of minor league baseball across the country.

Ulmer served on a number of boards, councils and commissions throughout the City of Louisville and state of Kentucky as a whole. It was his life's goal to help strengthen and build his community, an effort he was commended for with many honors and awards, such as Louisvillian of the Year, Greater Louisville Inc. Gold Cup Winner, University of Louisville Alumni of the Year, Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, Junior Achievement Hall of Fame and Catholic School Alumni Award.

Upon retirement he became an owner-investor in several small local businesses and traveled around the world. For 25 years he was a member of the Golf Magazine course rating panel and played more than 150 courses in England, Ireland, and France. He was a member of Lost Tree Club in Florida and Louisville Country Club and spent many hours playing golf and bridge with friends.

He enjoyed spending time here in Louisville, in Florida and The Greenbrier with family and friends. Throughout his life, he donated to countless charities around town and was especially supportive of Catholic education. He passed along to his children and grandchildren the importance of giving back to the community.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Catholic Education Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Statement from Louisville Bats President, Greg Galiette

"The Louisville Bats Franchise was so sorry to learn of the passing of Dan Ulmer this morning. Our Franchise and our City will greatly miss him. Dan's leadership spearheaded the drive to bring professional baseball back to our community after sport had been absent for nine years from 1972-1981. His deep passion for the sport could be felt at each and every Louisville Redbirds home game at the old Cardinal Stadium. Dan and his son, former Bats President, Gary Ulmer, were the guiding forces in bringing professional baseball into the heart of downtown Louisville in 2000 with the construction of Louisville Slugger Field. I consider it an honor to have known him and to have worked for him for all those years and he will be greatly missed by our team and our community."

Statement from former President of the International League, Randy Mobley

"Dan Ulmer was exactly what professional baseball in Louisville needed in the mid-80's. As a pillar in the community, Dan's reputation enabled him to assemble an ownership group that established community commitment as a cornerstone element for the Louisville franchise. Without Dan, his partners and this commitment, the experience of millions of baseball fans, past, present, and future would be drastically different. Dan's leadership and vision forever changed the trajectory of professional baseball in Louisville. His leadership did not stop at the local level, in his role as Chairman of the Minor League Baseball Board of Trustees he led the industry through significant challenges during the 1990's. Dan was a significant player during the years when Minor League Baseball teams were jettisoning the "Bush League" moniker and becoming professionally run, sophisticated, and cherished corporate citizens."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.