SWB Game Notes - June 9

June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Norfolk Tides (41-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-31)

Game 59 | Home Game 29 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, June 9, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (1-0, 1.80) vs RHP Jhony Brito (1-0, 3.60)

GOING UP GREAT- Randy Vasquez joined the Yankees as their 27th man last night for the doubleheader in the Bronx. His second big league start went even better than the first for New York's #12 prospect. The righty tossed 5.2 innings and earned his first Major League victory. He allowed no runs on two hits and a walk, striking out three. Billy McKinney also got the call up to New York and played both games of the DH. McKinney had previously spent time with the Yankees but never got to play in their home stadium. In his debut, the lefty went 2-for-6 with a triple and a home run. McKinney played center field and left in his first games after the promotion.

ON TOP THE ORG- Andres Chaparro has played in the most contests as a prospect in the farm system with 53 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under his belt. Elijah Dunham has the next most with 50, while Jasson Dominguez has 49. Chaparro leads with runs batted in as well with 36 knocked home. Estevan Florial is tied with Aaron Palensky for the most home runs in the Yankees minor leagues with 12 apiece. On the pitching side Matt Bowman has made 21 appearances, the most of any arm this summer. Mitch Spence leads the way in innings pitched with 62.0 frames. Greg Weissert has five saves, the most of any reliever in the farm.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LEADERS - Among qualified players in the International League, Tanner Tully has the third lowest ERA with a 3.93 in eleven starts. Mitch Spence has tossed the third most innings as a starter with 62.0 thrown in twelve outings. Despite making two starts in the Majors, Randy Vasquez's 55 strikeouts rank him tied for ninth.

JUNE BLUES- SWB is 0-5 in the month of June after finishing May with a 17-9 winning record. Five straight losses is the longest negative streak of the season, but the team looks to turn it around at PNC Field.

HOMER HEAVEN- The team snapped a 21-game home run streak, the longest of their history, by completing last night's contest without a long ball. They are now first in homers hit in the International League and second in Triple-A to Las Vegas who has smashed 100 this summer. Norfolk has 87 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 99. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twelve.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 68 bases this season, seventh in the International League. Wilmer Difo and Estevan Florial lead the team with 12 steals and Estevan Florial has 11. Norfolk has just 52 snags as a team with Daz Cameron in charge with a dozen. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 18 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first. He's now played there three times.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

