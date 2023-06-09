6.9.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (26-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-31)

June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #60 / HOME #30: Omaha Storm Chasers (26-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-31)

PROBABLES: RHP Max Castillo (0-6, 5.55) vs. LHP Kent Emanuel (4-1, 6.08)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Omaha Storm Chasers plated 10 runs in the top of the fifth to earn their third victory of the series over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at Victory Field, 15-7. With the game tied at two apiece, the Storm Chasers brought 15 batters to the plate, scoring 10 runs on five hits and seven walks. Omaha's big inning proved to be insurmountable for the Indians. The frame was highlighted by right fielder Tyler Gentry, who drove in four runs in the inning with an RBI groundout and bases-clearing double. Omaha jumped out to an early two-run lead against Indians starter Osvaldo Bido. Indianapolis evened the score in the bottom of the third. Following singles by Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo, Endy RodrÌguez ripped a two-run double into left field. Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. The Indians showed signs of life with a four-run sixth inning, cutting their deficit to five runs. The frame was highlighted by a two-run double by Cal Mitchell. Omaha go three of the runs back with two in the seventh and one in the eighth inning.

CAL HAS THE CLUTCH GENE: Cal Mitchell has driven in six runs in three games against Omaha this week. Last night, he went 2-for-2 with a two-run double in the sixth inning. He now has driven in 36 runs this season, which leads Indy's offense. The 24-year-old also leads the club in hits (53) and runs scored (37). Since May 3, he is hitting .324 (35-for-108) with eight doubles, six home runs, 26 RBI and .991 OPS in 33 games.

HE IS HIM: Miguel Andújar smacked a solo home run on Thursday night to extend his hitting streak to 13 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, which surpasses Josh Palacios (4/23-5/7) for the longest hitting streak by an Indians batter this season. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. During his 13 games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .446 (25-for-56) with 14 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI. In 36 total games with Indy, he is hitting .347 (50-for-144) with 25 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, seven homers and 30 RBI. He has seven multi-hit games in his last 10.

ENDY KEEPS HITTING: Switch-hitting catcher Endy RodrÌguez drove in two runs with his seventh double of the season on Thursday night. He has hit safely in all eight games he's played since the Indians have returned home on May 29. He is 14-for-34 with nine runs scored, two doubles, a triple, six RBI and four walks. He began the homestand with his first career four-hit game in Triple-A and first since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .294 (25-for-85) with three doubles, three triples, three home runs, 13 RBI and .857 OPS in 20 games at Victory Field this season.

PLAYING WITH THE LEAD: The Indians have led after the sixth inning in each of their 28 wins this season, having not won a game in which they were behind after the sixth. Indianapolis is 2-11 in games decided by one run, dropping the last 11 contests that were decided by a run.

MLODZINSKI DELIVERS: Right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski recorded six outs on Thursday night with five of them coming via strikeout. It was his season-high strikeout total and most in Triple-A. He has allowed only one run in his last seven appearances (9.2 ip). Since April 28, he has only allowed runs in two of his last 11 games. During that span, he is 2-1 with a 2.30 ERA (4er/15.2ip) with 21 strikeouts. The 24-year-old is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 22 rated prospect by Baseball America.

HERE COMES HENRY: Henry Davis notched his first multi-hit game in Triple-A on Thursday night. In three games, he is 3-for-10 with a triple, two walks, RBI and stolen base. Pittsburgh's first-overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, he was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season and currently ranks among Eastern League leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .433), OPS (2nd, .980), slugging percentage (4th, .547), home runs (T-5th, 10), total bases (T-7th, 81) and walks (9th, 32). While reaching base safely in 28 of 30 games from April 15-May 28, he logged a .324 batting average (34-for-105) and led all Double-A batters with a .470 on-base percentage and 1.108 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers will continue their six-game set tonight at 7:05 PM ET. The Storm Chasers have won the first three games of the series and have won all six matchups against Indy at Victory Field this season. Through nine games of the Indians 12-game homestand, they are 5-4, taking five of six from Toledo last week. Tonight, southpaw Kent Emanuel (4-1, 6.08) will take the mound against Omaha's right-hander Max Castillo (0-6, 5.55).

EMANUEL ON THE MOUND: Southpaw Kent Emanuel will make his 11th appearance (ninth start) of the season tonight vs. Omaha at 7:05 PM ET. He is coming off his best week of the season vs. Toledo, going 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1er/11.0ip) with one walk, 10 strikeouts and a 0.64 WHIP. Emanuel has been excellent at Victory Field this season, he is 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA (4er/23.0ip) in five games (three starts). He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA (21er/14.0ip) on the road. Tonight will be his first career start against the Storm Chasers.

THIS DATE IN 1941: The Indians hosted the Boston Red Sox in an exhibition game at Perry Stadium and were handed a 23-14 defeat. The Red Sox starting lineup featured four Hall of Famers. LF Ted Williams, who hit .406 that season, went 1-for-2 with one RBI. SS Joe Cronin went 0-for-1 with a run scored. 1B Jimmie Foxx went 0-for-2. 2B Bobby Doerr was the star of the game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.