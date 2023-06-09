Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Friday Night
June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, with the first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m.
RHP Paolo Espino (3-1, 4.09) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one and will be followed by RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 8.10) in the back half of the twin bill.
