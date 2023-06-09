Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Friday Night

June 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, with the first pitch of game one set for 4:05 p.m.

RHP Paolo Espino (3-1, 4.09) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one and will be followed by RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 8.10) in the back half of the twin bill.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.