WooSox Out-Homer Herd, 9-4, in Club's First Trip to Polar Park

In a matchup of red-hot Triple-A East division teams, the Worcester Red Sox's power hitters got the better of the Buffalo Bisons' starter T.J. Zeuch in a 9-4 WooSox win, Tuesday night from Polar Park..

The Bisons, winners of five in a row coming into Tuesday, started Zeuch against the Red Sox, who had won four straight and five of their last six.

Zeuch struggled to locate his fastball leaving multiple fastballs up over the zone. He pitched only 4.2 innings and gave up four home runs.

Jarren Duran homered first to center in the second inning to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead after an RBI ground out and RBI single.

Worcester continued to hit for power in the third with a lead-off home run from Danny Santana. Zeuch then gave up another leadoff home run to Jonathon Arauz to start the fourth inning and another in the inning to Michael Gettys to give the Red Sox a 7-1 lead.

Zeuch continued his up and down start to the season. After pitching six innings with no earned runs last week against the Rochester Red Wings he finished the game giving up nine hits and seven runs to earn the loss.

Opposite Zeuch was Daniel Gossett for the Red Sox. He kept Bisons' batters at bay as they struggled to identify his slider from his changeup and fastball. He also worked quickly being set ready for his windup before the catcher had even thrown the ball back to him.

The Bisons got on board in the second as Dilson Herrera drove home Riley Adams, after a triple off the right-field wall, to cut the lead to 4-1. But Gossett limited the damage done by the Bisons allowing only four hits in the first five innings and only two hits with runners in scoring position for the game.

In the sixth, Kevin Smith finally got to Gossett as he unloaded a three-run homerun with Cullen Large and Tyler White on base to cut the lead to 7-4. Smith's second home run of the year.

Gossett finished the game pitching six innings, gave up seven hits and four runs and struck out six.

The Bisons overall had very few offensive opportunities with only seven chances to hit with runners in scoring position and scattering eight hits over four innings.

Normally a starting pitcher, Nick Allgeyer got the ball for the Bisons in the sixth inning and threw 1.1 innings.

Allgeyer was optioned back to the Bisons after a short stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. Having not pitched in over a week Bisons' manager Casey Candaele elected to have Allgeyer throw before his next start.

The Red Sox's Jeter Downs tacked on a pair of insurance runs charged to Allgeyer in the seventh after a bases-loaded single to make the score 9-4.

A bright spot for the Bisons, catcher Riley Adams had a strong night after slumping in the Red Wings series, no hits in sixteen at-bats. He got on base twice with a triple and single.

Defensively, Adams also caught Michael Gettys stealing to end the sixth. The Bisons remained sharp committing no errors and have committed only seven errors over the first 13 games.

The Bisons will look to break the Red Sox's five-game win streak tomorrow night at Polar Park for game two of the six-game set. Last week's Triple-A Pitcher of the Week Alek Manoah is expected to make the start against the Red Sox's lefty Stephen Gonsalves.

