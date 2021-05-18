Syracuse Mets Release Updated COVID-19 Protocols for NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets, in conjunction with the Onondaga County Health Department, are announcing the planned continuation of the current COVID-19 entry procedure at NBT Bank Stadium for the rest of May.

Fans will still have to provide proof of full vaccination or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to a game. This procedure will remain in place until official guidance is provided to Onondaga County by New York State that the order to test is rescinded.

The Syracuse Mets have partnered with Onondaga County and are making free rapid tests available to fans in the parking lot of NBT Bank Stadium from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on game days. Fans can sign up at https://covid19.ongov.net/appointments/testing-registration-form/ to pre-register for the testing at the Stadium.

The link stops accepting registrations the morning of the game, so fans are encouraged to register at least a day in advance. All fans older than 2 years old must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of full vaccination. Proof of a negative test can be in the form of a negative Rapid Antigen test within 6 hours of the event, or proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event. Walk ups will be taken at the stadium, but there is no guarantee fans will get a test depending on how many fans pre-register or because the time limit for testers expires for the day.

Fully vaccinated fans, however, will be able to go mask less (with certain limitations) in outdoor spaces in the stadium starting Wednesday, May 19th. Non-vaccinated fans will still be required to wear masks at all times with the exception of when they are actively eating or drinking at their seats. The Syracuse Mets will require all fans to wear masks when they are indoors in spaces such as elevators, the team store, suites, the Metropolitan Club, and in restrooms or stairwells.

The Syracuse Mets and Onondaga County encourage fans to stay tuned to the Syracuse Mets website or social media channels for the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 protocols to attend an event at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Syracuse Mets will open larger sections of the Stadium in June for fully vaccinated fans.

"The science and experts have told us repeatedly that the best way to reclaim our lives is to get the vaccine," said County Executive Ryan McMahon. "This is another example of our community being able to do just that and another sign that we are putting this pandemic behind us. The renovations of NBT Bank Stadium make this an even more exciting place to visit, and I encourage everyone to not only check it out, but signup for the vaccine."

