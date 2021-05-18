Kuhl and Davis Set to Rehab with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that right-handed starter Chad Kuhl and left- handed relief pitcher Austin Davis will appear with Indianapolis as part of their respective major league rehab assignments. Both pitchers will be the first Pirates players to rehab with the Indians this season.

Kuhl, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22 with right shoulder discomfort. He made four starts with Pittsburgh to begin the season and went 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA (11er/15.2ip) and 14 strikeouts.

In his most recent start on April 18 at Milwaukee, he tossed a season-high 5.0 innings. The right-hander will be making a rehab start tomorrow night at St. Paul in an 8:05 PM ET first pitch.

After being selected by Pittsburgh in the ninth round (269th overall pick) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft, Kuhl joined Indianapolis on his way through the minors in 2016. In 16 Triple-A starts that season, he went 6-3 with a 2.37 ERA (22er/83.2ip) and 66 strikeouts. He debuted with the Pirates that same year and has since compiled a 20-24 career major league record with a 4.44 ERA (185er/375.0ip) and 334 strikeouts.

Davis, 28, was placed on the 60-day injured list on Feb. 24 with a left elbow sprain and made two rehab appearances with Single-A Bradenton (3.0ip, 2h, 1r, 1er, 1bb, 6k) before having his assignment transferred to Indianapolis. He was traded to Pittsburgh from Philadelphia on Aug. 26, 2020 in exchange for a Player To Be Named Later (Joel Cesar, trade completed on Sept. 20) and cash. With Pittsburgh, he compiled a 2.45 ERA (1er/3.2ip) in five games.

He made his major league debut on June 20, 2018 with Philadelphia and has made 55 career major league relief appearances with a 1-2 record, 5.66 ERA (39er/62.0ip) and 67 strikeouts. Davis was originally selected by the Phillies in the 12th round (352nd overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

Triple-A East League Stories from May 18, 2021

