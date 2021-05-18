May 18 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha

IOWA CUBS (6-5) vs OMAHA STORM CHASERS (8-4)

Tuesday - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Cory Abbott (1-1, 4.09) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa will face Omaha tonight for the first time this season, trying to quiet what has thus far been the most productive offense in the Triple-A East Midwest division. The I-Cubs will attempt to continue their early-season pitching success in the first of six games against the Storm Chasers.

DIVISION'S BEST: This series will feature a matchup between what have thus far proven to be the best pitching staff and the best offensive team in the Triple-A East Midwest division this season. The Iowa Cubs' pitchers will enter this series leading all of Triple-A baseball in hits allowed (58) and batting average against (.169). In addition, they have a Triple-A East Midwest division-best 2.88 team ERA (31ER/97IP) and lead the division in WHIP (1.01) and fewest runs allowed (33), while placing second in fewest walks (40) and most strikeouts (116). The Storm Chasers' lineup, on the other hand, leads the Midwest division in most offensive categories, including average (.262), runs (60), hits (106), RBI (56), stolen bases (12), OBP (.353), SLG (.423), and OPS (.777).

BULLPEN BRILLIANCE: After being credited with their first loss of 2021 on Saturday, Iowa's bullpen got back on track Sunday afternoon, pitching a combined four innings of shutout baseball to close the game. Michael Rucker put up 1.1 hitless frames and struck out two and Kyle Ryan, who has yet to allow a hit while pitching for the I-Cubs, finished off the seventh inning. Ryan Meisinger picked up his first win in an Iowa uniform after tossing 2.0 innings and allowing only a single while striking out four. The bullpen is now 4-1 on the season with a 1.84 ERA (9ER/44IP), a 0.86 WHIP and 56 strikeouts.

ALL OR NOTHING OFFENSE: The ninth-inning offense Sunday afternoon was a breakthrough for the I-Cubs, who had been held relatively quiet by the Saints pitching staff since their series-opening 11-run game. Before they put up an eight-spot in just one inning on Sunday, the I-Cubs had taken 29 innings to score their previous eight runs, beginning with the seventh inning on Thursday. That span included 23 scoreless innings for the I-Cubs, 14 hitless innings, and only two multi-run innings, both in Thursday's game.

A HAPPY HOMECOMING: Trayce Thompson will make his home debut for the Iowa Cubs after putting up some big numbers last week in St. Paul. He hit .304 (7-for-23) in his first series with Iowa - good for second place on the team among players with at least ten at-bats - and notched two doubles and a home run. He's already logged three multi-hit games for the I-Cubs, tied for second on the team, and driven in five runs in the six games he's played in an Iowa uniform. This week will mark his second career series at Principal Park after visiting as a member of the Triple-A Dodgers in 2017. He went 2-for-16 in that five-game series with two doubles and three RBI.

LATE LIFE: The I-Cubs were boosted to an 8-3 victory over St. Paul on Sunday by an explosive ninth-inning offensive performance. Iowa took advantage of six hits, including three doubles, two walks and a hit batter to plate eight men in their final frame. That performance marked the most runs scored in the ninth inning by an I-Cubs team since Sept. 1, 2010, when they drove in nine in their last inning at Triple-A Albuquerque, then an affiliate of Los Angeles-NL. That frame also contributed to a comeback win, lifting the I-Cubs 15-13 over the Isotopes. Justin Berg was credited with the win in that game with Jon Link taking the loss for Albuquerque.

RACKING UP THE K'S: Cory Abbott, tonight's starter for Iowa, earned his first victory as an I-Cub his last time out against St. Paul. In both of his starts this year, Abbott has surrendered three walks while striking out eight. In his last start on Thursday, the righty struck out at least one batter in every inning he pitched, including striking out the side in the first inning and two of the three batters in the second. In his first start, he struck out the side in both the fourth and sixth innings. Chicago's No. 15 ranked prospect by MLB.com is tied for fifth in the Triple-A East with 16 total strikeouts. His 16 strikeouts mark the second-highest rate among pitchers with just two starts, behind only Buffalo's Alek Manoah who has registered 17.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will face off tonight for the first of 36 games in 2021. The I-Cubs lead the all-time series against the Storm Chasers 186-164, including a 101-73 mark at home. The I-Cubs were 11-5 against the Storm Chasers in 2019, but split games at Principal Park 4-4. They last met on June 28, 2019 in Des Moines - a game Iowa won 9-0.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa holds a Midwest division-best +16 run differential, while Omaha is second with +7... Omaha enters the series in first place in the Triple-A East Midwest division...Iowa won their first game when the opponent scored first on Sunday when they scored eight runs in the ninth to comeback and beat St. Paul.

