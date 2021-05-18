Knights Fall to Bulls 7-2 in Tuesday's Opener

May 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(DURHAM, NC) - Third baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Brian Goodwin launched solo home runs, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-2 on Tuesday night from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The loss snapped Charlotte's season-high four-game winning streak.

Burger, 25, connected on his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning of Tuesday's opener against the Bulls. The home run tied catcher Seby Zavala for the team lead. Burger has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

The Knights tacked on their second and final run of the game in the top of the eighth inning thanks to a home run from Goodwin, his first as a member of the Knights. First baseman Gavin Sheets and left fielder Blake Rutherford added a hit each to keep their hit streaks alive. Sheets has a nine-game streak, while Rutherford has a six-game streak.

RHP Reynaldo López (0-2, 9.00) was saddled with the loss after he allowed four runs over just one inning of work. LHP Matt Tomshaw was solid in relief. He gave up two runs on four hits over five innings of work.

The Bulls scored five of their seven runs over the first two innings of the game against the Knights. RHP Drew Strotman (3-0, 0.56) struck-out eight batters over five innings to earn the win for Durham.

The Knights will continue their six-game series against the Bulls from Durham, NC on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 3.60) is scheduled to take the mound for the Knights. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.