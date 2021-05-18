New York Mets Third Baseman J.D. Davis Begins Rehab Assignment in Syracuse on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY - New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis will begin a rehab assignment with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night. Davis, who was placed on the New York Mets' 10-day injured list on May 3rd, retroactive to May 2nd, with a left hand sprain, will start at third base for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night and bat second in the lineup.

The Syracuse Mets begin a six-game homestand at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All Syracuse home games Tuesday through Saturday are at 6:35 p.m. Sunday games begin at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for this week's homestand, Tuesday May 18th to Sunday May 23rd, are still available. Fans can purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

New York Mets pitchers Seth Lugo and Noah Syndergaard are scheduled to make rehab appearances with the St. Lucie Mets this week with Lugo pitching on Tuesday and Syndergaard pitching on Wednesday.

