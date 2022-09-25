WooSox Close Polar Park in Front of 7,711

WORCESTER, M.A. - A crowd of 7,711 filled Polar Park for the final time in 2022, a 9-5 Worcester Red Sox (73-73) loss against the Syracuse Mets (63-84) on Sunday afternoon.

Including Sunday's finale, the WooSox totaled 546,955 fans for an average attendance of 7,493 openings, among the top marks in Minor League Baseball.

Offensively, Worcester smacked three solo home runs in the first two innings of the ballgame. Jarren Duran (9) went deep in the first, and Johan Mieses (11) and Jaylin Davis (6) followed with long balls of their own in the second. Altogether, the WooSox clubbed 89 home runs at Polar Park, ranking fifth in the International League in home runs at home.

Enmanuel Valdez also added three hits, his tenth multi-hit game of the season.

After Nick Dini made it 3-1 with a solo shot in the second, Syracuse rallied for four runs in the fifth. Deven Marrero grounded an RBI single, and two batters later, Jake Mangum delivered a two-run triple. After a walk, Yolmer Sanchez beat out a double play chance, allowing a run to score.

In his final start of 2022, WooSox starter Kyle Hart went 6.1 innings, allowing five earned runs with four strikeouts.

It was a 5-3 Mets lead entering the bottom of the eighth, but three of the first four Worcester batters reached base. Jaylin Davis made it 5-4 on a run-scoring fielder's choice, and after a walk to Hudson Potts-making his Triple-A debut-Deivy Grullon worked a game-tying RBI walk.

Syracuse took the final lead of the day in the top of the ninth on a grand slam from Carlos Rincon, the difference in the ballgame.

The WooSox finish the 2022 season with a 36-38 record at home. Over two seasons, Worcester is 71-67 at Polar Park.

The WooSox begin a three-game road series to close the season on Monday at 6:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Victor Santos (2-4, 5.35) is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage is live at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

