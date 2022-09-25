Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp 12-3 in Sunday's Finale

September 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 12-3 on Sunday afternoon from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. With the loss, the two teams split the six-game series, 3-3. Overall, the Knights went 4-8 on the final road trip of the 2022 season.

RHP Jonathan Stiever started the game for the Knights on his second major league rehab appearance of the season. He tossed a scoreless first inning. LHP John Parke (3-11, 6.36) pitched in relief of Stiever and was charged with the loss after he allowed eight runs (all unearned) in the second inning -- his only inning of work on Sunday. Jacksonville catcher Ryan Lavarnway had a three-run home run in the eight-run second inning.

Charlotte's biggest inning of the game came in the top of the third inning thanks to a solo home run from catcher Carlos Pérez and a two-run single from first baseman Xavier Fernández. The home run for Perez was his 21st home run of the season, the second highest mark on the Knights this year. Designated hitter Blake Rutherford and left fielder Adam Haseley chipped in with two hits apiece in the loss.

The Knights will now travel home to Uptown Charlotte to open a three-game home series against the Durham Bulls on Monday night. First pitch from Truist Field on Monday night is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

