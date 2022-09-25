RailRiders Win Finale Over IronPigs 3-1

ALLENTOWN, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (81-65) won the series finale 3-1 over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Matt Krook set a franchise record in strikeouts as a part of the crucial victory.

Lehigh Valley tagged Zach Greene with his first run in the month of September. A wild pitch plated Scott Kingery in the first inning as the IronPigs scored without the benefit of a hit. The RailRiders put a pair of baserunners on in their half of the second before rain halted play 34 minutes into the game.

After a one hour and twenty-five minute delay, play resumed. The RailRiders promptly tied the game on an Estevan Florial single into right.

The IronPigs loaded the bases with two outs in the second, to which Matt Krook entered out of the bullpen to face Darick Hall. Krook struck him out on three pitches to escape the threat. The lefty would go on to strike out eight in the game. His sixth strikeout in the fourth inning against Lehigh's Vito Friscia was his 153rd, besting Carlton Loewer's franchise record of 152 set in 1997. Krook would work 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Tied at one, the RailRiders took the lead in the top of the fifth. With Armando Alvarez at second, Tyler Wade grounded a ball between shortstop Scott Kingery's legs to bring home the go-ahead run.

SWB would garner an insurance run in the ninth courtesy of a Ronald Guzmán double before Jimmy Cordero tallied three strikeouts in the ninth for his fifth save. Krook (10-7) took over the team lead in wins while James Marvel (5-7) suffered the loss for the IronPigs. The Durham Bulls won earlier in the day, making the RailRiders' elimination number three.

The RailRiders return for their final homestand of the year on Monday evening. A rain-suspended game will be finished starting at 5:05 PM with a nine-inning game to follow against the Buffalo Bisons. Mitch Spence will start the second game at PNC Field against Shaun Anderson. Tickets are available online at swbrailriders.com.

