Jacksonville Cruises to Win over Charlotte in Final Home Game of 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An eight-run second inning including a three-run homer by Ryan Lavarnway guided the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to victory over the Charlotte Knights 12-3, Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark in front of 5,190 fans.

The Jumbo Shrimp (78-68) brought 11 hitters to the plate in the second as they jumped out to a huge lead. Ryan Lavarnway singled and went to third a double by Luis Aviles Jr. Following a ground out, Bryson Brigman drove in both runners with a double to put Jacksonville ahead 2-0. Dalvy Rosario tripled in the ensuing at-bat, scoring Brigman for a 3-0 lead. A double by Brian Miller plated Rosario, and a single by Ray-Patrick Didder drove in Miller, increasing the lead to 5-0. Jesús Sánchez singled putting two runners on base, and Lavarnway (11) blasted a three-run homer, making the score 8-0.

The Knights (58-89) responded in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Carlos Pérez (21) hit a solo homer, giving Charlotte their first run of the day. A single by Adam Haseley and a double by Blake Rutherford put two runners on, and Xavier Fernández knocked a two-run single to cut the deficit to 8-3.

Jacksonville added insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ynmanol Mariñez knocked his first Triple-A hit and a double from Rosario put runners on second and third. Miller doubled, plating both runners to push the lead to 10-3. Didder was hit by a pitch, and Sánchez reached on a fielder's choice. A walk by Lavarnway loaded the bases, and Troy Johnston was hit by a pitch that brought in a run. pushed Aviles Jr. singled in the next at-bat to widen the Jumbo Shrimp lead 12-3.

LHP Matthew Kent (W, 9-11) put Jacksonville in a position to win with six innings and four strikeouts. Parker Bugg, Cole Sulser and Anthony Maldonado dazzled with three scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.

Jacksonville heads to Norfolk to end the season with a three-game series on Monday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Elieser Hernández (4-3, 3.73 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 0.89 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

