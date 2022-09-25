Red Wings, Bisons Game Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's series finale between the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been canceled. This was scheduled to be the final matchup between the thruway rivals this season and will not be made up.

Rochester will finish the season going 10-10 against Toronto's top affiliate.

The Red Wings will return home Monday, September 26, for their final three home games of the year.

