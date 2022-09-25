SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-65) vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs (75-70)

Game 147 | Road Game 75 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Sunday, September 25, 2022 | First Pitch 1:35 PM

RHP Zach Greene (9-0, 3.24) vs LHP Jonathan Hennigan (5-3, 3.51)

GREENE: Threw two innings as opener, H, 5 K (season-high) 9/22 @ Lehigh Valley (8-7 W)

HENNIGAN: Tossed a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts 9/22 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (8-7 L)

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (September 24, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-65) suffered a 1-0 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night. The RailRiders failed to put a runner in scoring position all night.

Chi Chi González was strong again as the RailRiders starter. The righthander tossed six-plus scoreless innings with four hits allowed. Over his last two starts, González has allowed just one run over 11.0 innings of work while striking out ten with one walk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching held strong as Michael Gomez got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning. Anthony Banda surrendered the only run of the night in the eighth courtesy of an RBI single from Dustin Peterson. The IronPigs left two on to end the eighth after Jacob Barnes got a lineout to first, ending the inning.

RailRiders hitters tallied just one hit in the contest, a single from Josh Breaux in the second inning. Christopher Sánchez started for Lehigh Valley and tossed seven shutout innings. It's SWB's first 1-0 loss of the season and their 12th shutout loss of the year (second against the IronPigs). It was the 18th time this year that SWB allowed just one run with their last coming just the night before. They are now 17-1 in those games this year.

Banda (0-2) suffered his second straight loss. Sam Coonrad (1-0) tallied his first win. Nick Duron (7) locked down a save with a four-batter ninth.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on their final road trip of the regular season to face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. SWB had played just three games at Coca-Cola Park entering the series, losing two of three back in July.

WHAT'S THE HAPP - The Durham Bulls defeated the Norfolk Tides on Saturday. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's loss, the lead in the IL East is back to 1.5 games. Durham's magic number is four. Jacksonville can be eliminated today with a loss or a Durham win. Buffalo was eliminated yesterday.

LONELIEST NUMBER - The RailRiders tallied just one hit on Saturday. It's the first time this year that's happened in a nine-inning game. Only one other time have the RailRiders had just one hit and it came in a seven-inning game in game two of a doubleheader on June 8 against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium.

THAT'S ALL FOLKS! - The RailRiders play their final guaranteed game away from home today. They enter play on the road with a 40-34 record. This year, they have hit 96 home runs away from home while hitting just 71 at PNC Field (57%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will play four more times at home starting on Monday to finish the regular season.

PEN PALS - This week, the SWB bullpen has allowed nine runs (seven earned) in 22.2 innings of work, good for a 2.78 ERA. If you take away the lone rough night Thursday where they allowed seven runs (five earned) in seven innings, the bullpen ERA drops to 1.15.

PULL ME CLOSER - Twelve of the last fourteen RailRiders' games have finished with a three-run or less run differential. In those twelve games, SWB has gone 7-5. This season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 50-39 when the winning team wins by three runs or less.

BACK-AND-FORTH - In the first two games of the series, the RailRiders had just eight at bats with runners in scoring position going 2-for-8. In the two games after, the RailRiders have gone 8-for-26 (.308). SWB did not put a runner in scoring position on Saturday.

GREENE MACHINE - Zach Greene has been solid in September. He has not allowed a run in 11.1 innings, spanning six outings (three starts). Since the beginning of August, Greene has a 1.19 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP over his last 22.2 innings of work.

GO WITH THE FLO - Estevan Florial enters with 36 stolen bases with SWB, one away from Brett Gardner's 37 in 2008, the most in the Yankees affiliated era. The franchise record is 44 set by Tom Barrett in 1989. SWB has already set a new single-season franchise record with 161 stolen bases this year.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last twelve games, he has gone 6-for-51 (.118) with one extra-base hit (double) and 23 strikeouts.

BENNY THE JET - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in eleven of his last thirteen games. He has gone 15-for-51 (.294) with five doubles, three homers and six driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .227 in that span.

STREAKY - Ben Rortvedt's nine-game hit streak ended last night but he has a thirteen-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre's eight-game hit streak ended last night... Michael Beltre has a five-game hit streak... Ronald Guzmán has a six-game on-base streak...

NUMBER 7, NUMBER 1 - Thursday, Baseball America named Anthony Volpe the Yankees' Minor League Player of the Year. He spent the majority of the season with Double-A Somerset. After a slow start, he ended up hitting .286 with 13 homers and a .910 OPS over his final 72 games. He also won the same award in 2021.

ON DECK - The RailRiders return home for the final homestand of the season on Monday, September 26 to host the Buffalo Bisons. The series begins with a rain-suspended completion at 5:05 PM followed by a nine-inning game.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (93-58) beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 yesterday. Gleyber Torres, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo all homered. They've won six in a row. Nestor Cortes faces Brayan Bello tonight at 7:08 PM... The Somerset Patriots (0-1) lost game one of the Eastern League Championship Series 6-5. Tyler Hardman gave the Patriots a 5-3 lead in the sixth with a two-run single. The SeaWolves tied it in the sixth and took the lead for good in the seventh. The series shifts to TD Bank Ballpark for game two of a best of three Tuesday night at 6:35 PM...

