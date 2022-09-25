Redbirds Drop Final Home Game of the Season

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped their final game at AutoZone Park during the 2022 season by a 6-5 score to the Gwinnett Stripes on Sunday afternoon.

The Stripers jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind an RBI single from Taylor Motter and Hernan Perez solo home run. Chase Pinder put Memphis on the board in the third with his first Triple-A home run.

After Gwinnet added runs in the fourth and fifth, Memphis scored a pair in the sixth on a wild pitch and Clint Coutler RBI single to come within one run at 4-3. Gwinnett added two in the eighth inning, but Coutler fought back again, clubbing an RBI double. Luken Baker also lifted a sacrifice fly, but Memphis stranded the tying run at third base to end the frame.

Michael Tonkin (S, 15) closed out the ninth for the Stripers with a clean inning. Connor Thomas (6-12) took the loss after allowing four runs on 10 hits in 5.2 innings. Dylan Dodd (1-0) got the win in his Triple-A debut, striking out seven in 6.2 innings.

Coulter finished the day 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs. He was a home run shy of the cycle.

The Memphis Redbirds (72-75) head to First Horizon Park to play three final games against the Nashville Sounds (89-57) on Monday, September 26. LHP Garrett Williams will square off against RHP Victor Castaneda. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CDT.

