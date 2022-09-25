Sunday's Bisons Game against Rochester Rained Out
September 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday, September 25 at Sahlen Field has been canceled due to rain.
Due to the fact that this was the final scheduled game between the Bisons and the Red Wings this season, today's game will not be made up in 2022.
Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for comparable ticket to any April 2023 home game, including Opening Day on Tuesday, April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox. However, please note, because 2023 tickets are not yet available, these exchanges cannot be made on Sunday, September 25. The Bisons will communicate with all fans when those exchange are possible and encourage fans to hang onto their tickets for now.
The Sahlen Field Box Office will remain open on Sunday, September 25 until 1:00 p.m. and can be reached at (716) 843-4373 | info@bisons.com. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.
