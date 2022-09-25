Home Slate Comes To An End

(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs' (75-71) home season came to an end on Sunday as they lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (81-65) 3-1. The game started in a 14-minute delay and also had a one-hour and 25-minute delay during the game.

Lehigh Valley's lone run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning against Zach Greene as Scott Kingery scored on a wild pitch. The RailRiders tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning as Estevan Florial hit an RBI single that scored Tyler Wade. Wade reached on a fielding error by Kingery in the top of the fifth inning against James Marvel (5-7) as Armando Alvarez scored to give the RailRiders a 2-1 lead.

The RailRiders took a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning as Ronald Guzman hit an RBI double against Michael Kelly that scored Ryan LaMarre. Darick Hall struck out four times and went 0-for-5 in his pursuit to tie Rhys Hoskins for 29 home runs hit in a season.

Matt Krook (10-7) earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he struck out eight batters over 3 1/3 innings pitched. Jimmy Cordero earned his fifth save of the season as he struck out three batters in one inning pitched.

The IronPigs wrap up their 2022 season on the road in Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch on Monday evening is at 6:35 p.m.

