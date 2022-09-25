Appel and Hall Named IronPigs Pitcher and Hitter of the Year

September 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced that Mark Appel was named IronPigs Pitcher of the year and Darick Hall was named IronPigs Hitter of the Year. The awards were voted on by members of the media.

Mark Appel was one of the most trusted arms out of the bullpen throughout the season. Appel appeared in 31 games for the IronPigs and pitched to a record of 6-0 with an ERA of 3.15. He recorded 36 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched, while issuing just 17 walks. He was 5-for-5 in save opportunities and opponents hit just .223 against him this season.

In addition to his fabulous season with the IronPigs, Appel finally made his major league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 29 against the Atlanta Braves - striking out one batter in one inning pitched. Mark appeared in six games for Philadelphia, pitching to a 1.74 ERA.

Darick Hall proved to be one of the most feared hitters throughout the International League this season. Through 98 games with the IronPigs, Hall is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, 28 home runs, and 88 RBI with 42 walks, and 58 runs scored. Hall currently leads the team in home runs (28), RBI (88), slugging percentage (.541), and OPS (.877). Hall's 28 home runs are currently tied for second in the International League, his 88 RBI are currently fourth in the International League, his .541 slugging percentage is first in the International League, and his .877 OPS is tied for seventh in the International League.

In addition to his fantastic season with the IronPigs, Hall made his major league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 29 against the Atlanta Braves. Hall played in 38 games for Philadelphia, hitting .264 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, and 16 RBI with 5 walks, and 19 runs scored.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will finish up the 2022 season in Syracuse for a three-game series against the Mets. The series begins on Monday at NBT Bank Stadium.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.