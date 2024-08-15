Woodpeckers Unable to Overcome Rough First, Fall to GreenJackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-61, 19-24) could not claw their way back from an early hole Thursday night at SRP Park as the Augusta GreenJackets (39-68, 12-30) defeated the Woodpeckers, 6-4. With the win, Augusta retakes the lead in the final series between the clubs in 2024.

Jancel Villarroel gave Fayetteville an early 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the first, scoring Trevor Austin. In the bottom half, Penn Murfee (L, 0-1) took the mound as the former Seattle Mariner began his rehab assignment with his first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery last July. The GreenJackets struck for four runs in the frame, chasing Murfee from the ballgame in the process after just one out recorded. Hudson Leach came on to get the final two outs of the inning.

Anderson Brito then took over on the hill and shined, tossing four scoreless innings while striking out five batters in his first relief appearance with the Woodpeckers. The 20-year-old lowered his Single-A earned run average to 1.80 across 15 innings.

Fayetteville inched closer in the top of the fifth against Augusta reliever Anthony Garcia (W, 1-2). Austin singled for the second time with one out to drive home Lucas Spence and make it 4-2. Two batters later, Caden Powell came up with his second hit on a blooper to shallow center, scoring Joseph Sullivan and bringing the Woodpeckers within one.

That was as close as Fayetteville would get. The GreenJackets picked up a pair of insurance runs in the sixth against Julio Marte. John Gil singled home Harry Owen to push the lead to 5-3 before the former was awarded home on a Marte balk. The Woodpeckers did get the deficit back to two in the eighth when Drew Vogel scored on a two-out Juan Sanchez (SV, 2) wild pitch, but Sanchez went on to get the final four outs and secure the win for the hosts.

The Woodpeckers will try to even up the series once again on Friday night. LHP Yanquiel Sanchez will make his second Single-A start while Augusta hands the ball to RHP Owen Hackman. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM in North Augusta.

