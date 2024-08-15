Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 8.15

August 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-2, 6.10 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and the Pelicans counter with righty Juan Bello (2-4, 3.93 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

-------

BERNAL LEADS THE WAY TO 9-0 WIN IN MYRTLE BEACH: The Fireflies blanked the Pelicans 9-0 behind a seven-inning start for Jonatan Bernal to secure the club's sixth shutout of the season Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark. Blake Mitchell got the scoring started in the first. The lefty pulled his 16th homer of the year to left to break the scoreless tie. Mitchell trails only Andy Garriola for most Carolina League homers this season. The next inning, Brennon McNair lined a double to left to plate to score Hyungchan Um and Colton Becker to push Columbia to a 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Hyungchan Um smashed a solo homer to left to increase Columbia's 4-0. Then Colton Becker doubled to score Carter Frederick and make it a 5-0 game. Finally, Erick Torres slashed an RBI single to score Becker to give Columbia a 6-0 lead heading into the seventh frame.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After tossing two scoreless innings Wednesday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.12 ERA this season, which is the fourth-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Harrisburg Senators (3.06), the Down East Wood Ducks (3.09 ERA) and the Midland Rockhounds (2.98 ERA).

SOME ADDED SUPPORT: This week, the Fireflies added Colton Becker and Carter Frederick to their roster and they have come out in a big way. In Becker's debut last night, he went 3-4 with two doubles and three RBI and Frederick is 3-7 with two runs scored and an RBI in each of his first two games. All-in-all, the reinforcements are 6-11 (.545) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored in their first combined three games with the team. Becker was an undrafted free agent and Frederick was selected in the 20th round of this year's draft.

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings (8 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 2.00 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he hasn't allowed a single hit in his last four outings. On the run he is 3-0 with seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in one RBI, giving him 52 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, Columbia beat Myrtle Beach 9-0 to keep pace with the first place Charleston RiverDogs. They currently sit 2.5 games behind Charleston and 3.5 games in front of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in second in the division. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies have the best record in the South Division for the entire season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Saturday, Felix Arronde led the way with six scoreless innings to earn his sixth quality start of the season for Columbia. The righty also leads the Fireflies with 85 punchouts on the season. He currently has 97 strikeouts in his two year Fireflies career.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 15, 2024

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 8.15 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.