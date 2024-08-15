Hillcats Edge Wood Ducks in Comeback

The Lynchburg Hillcats completed a miraculous comeback against the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday evening, winning 10-9 in extra innings.

Lynchburg trailed by as many as seven before they marched their way back into the ballgame. A five-run eighth inning tied up the game, allowing for the walk-off victory from Welbyn Francisca.

The scoring started in the second inning as Down East would scratch three across. Esteban Mejia delivered the first with a single up the middle. Wady Mendez would follow suit as part of a multi-hit performance with a two-run base knock.

Ben Hartl and Chandler Pollard would each pick up solo shots in the fourth inning as Down East would extend their lead up to five. The fifth inning saw more of the same as Echedry Vargas and Beycker Barroso would each double in a run, pushing the lead to 7-0.

Lynchburg would finally get on the board in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Christian Knapczyk would single to center, driving home two.

The two teams would exchange runs in the seventh inning with Esteban Mejia doubling home a run in the top of the frame for Down East. Juan Benjamin would match him in the bottom half, plating a run with a ground out.

In the eighth, the floodgates flew open. Barrett Riebock delivered his first home run as a Hillcat to open up the frame. Manuel Mejias would score on a balk to cut the deficit down to three.

Welbyn Francisca would be retired attempting to steal second, but the throw down allowed for Tommy Hawke to break for home, putting Lynchburg down 8-7. Finally, after a Jaison Chourio double in the gap, Juan Benjamin would drive him home with a single of his own, completing the comeback and tying the game at eight.

Each team would throw a scoreless ninth, sending the game to extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Pollard would double in the left-center gap, scoring the ghost runner from third and putting the Wood Ducks in front. They would leave Pollard stranded 90 feet away to end the inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, Lynchburg would load up the bases with no one out, brining Welbyn Francisca to the plate. He would pull a hard grounder down the third base line, allowing the tying and winning runs to score, giving Lynchburg their fifth straight victory.

Lynchburg now leads the series three games to none and will match up with Down East for a chance to win the series on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

