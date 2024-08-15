Hernandez Tallies Career-High Four Hits in Ballers' 6-2 Win Thursday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Ronny Hernandez tallied a career-high four hits with three doubles and a single as the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers earned their first win of the week in a, 6-2, game over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Ballers move to 59-51 on the season, snapping a three-game losing skid in their second-half schedule. Charleston falls to 53-54, back under .500 with now a six-game winning streak halted by Kannapolis' push of offense.

RHP Jake Peppers obtained his second win in a row on the mound, striking out a pair over five innings with one run on four hits. The righty walked one RiverDog batter, the only free pass issued by Ballers pitching in the game. RHP Hale Sims and RHP Carson Jacobs followed in relief, striking out a combined five over four innings to keep Charleston off the basepaths.

Jhon Diaz notched the first run of the game for the RiverDogs in the top of the first, smoking an RBI double to score Aidan Smith to push Charleston ahead, 1-0.

Kannapolis took their first and only lead of the night, jumping ahead on a Sam Antonacci RBI groundout and a Ryan Burrowes RBI single, pouncing to a, 2-1, lead.

Drake Logan added to his RBI total of the season in the bottom of the sixth, doubling in a pair of runs to push the Ballers ahead, 4-1 after six innings.

Narciso Polanco tallied another run for the RiverDogs, driving in J.D. Gonzalez to inch closer at, 4-2, after six and a half.

Two extra-base hits provided runs for the Ballers in the bottom of the seventh, with T.J. McCants homering for the second time in as many games in a Kannapolis uniform, followed quickly by a Hernandez RBI double to push the home side ahead, 6-2. The lead proved to be too large a lead for the RiverDogs to overcome late.

LHP Frankeli Arias gets the start in the fourth of six games between the Ballers and the RiverDogs Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m., with postgame fireworks on the schedule for fans to enjoy.

