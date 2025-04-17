Cannon Ballers Turn Broken Bats into Blossoming Futures Through "Break a Bat, Plant a Tree" Initiative

April 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







Kannapolis, NC - In a powerful display of purpose beyond the ballpark, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers activated their "Break a Bat, Plant a Tree" initiative today at North Kannapolis Elementary School, delivering an Earth Day message that resonated deeply across generations.

In partnership with RL Rosser General Contractors, the Cannon Ballers distributed over 275 tree seedlings to students and installed a Pollination Garden on school grounds, blending environmental sustainability with hands-on STEM education. The initiative stems from the more than 120 wooden bats broken during the 2023 and 2024 seasons-turning each splintered bat into a symbol of renewal and growth.

"We talk a lot about impact-on the field, in the community, and in the lives of the next generation," said Vince Marcucci, Chief Revenue Officer of Temerity Baseball. "This initiative is a reflection of our values. It's not just about planting trees. It's about planting ideas, curiosity, and pride in where we live. We're grateful to RL Rosser General Contractors for helping make this vision a reality."

The Pollination Garden, a new outdoor classroom space, will serve as an educational tool for students to explore ecosystems, sustainability, and biodiversity as part of their STEM curriculum. From bees and butterflies to budding trees, the space is now a living, growing extension of the school's mission to inspire future leaders.

Bob Rosser, President of RL Rosser General Contractors, echoed the importance of community investment:

"Partnering with the Cannon Ballers on this project was an easy 'yes.' It aligns with our values, our roots in Kannapolis, and our belief that business has a role to play in shaping a better, greener future. These kids are the future of our community-and giving them something lasting and beautiful to care for is a privilege."

The Break a Bat, Plant a Tree program is part of the Cannon Ballers' growing commitment to community-focused, sustainable initiatives that drive both education and engagement. It's a story of turning broken pieces into something powerful-and a reminder that sports can be a force for lasting good.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.