Mudcats Handle Shorebirds on Thursday Night

April 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-8) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (10-2) on Thursday night, with a final score of 10-1.

The Shorebirds took a first-inning lead for the third day in a row as Kevin Guerrero put Delmarva ahead with an RBI double to make it 1-0.

Carolina responded in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly by Josh Adamczewski, allowing Braylon Payne to score on the play and tie the game at one.

Blayberg Diaz gave the Mudcats a 2- 1 lead in the second with an RBI single.

Delmarva fell behind by five runs in the fourth inning as the Mudcats delivered four consecutive base hits, scoring four runs and putting the Shorebirds behind 6-1.

Two more runs scored for Carolina on an RBI groundout by Jesús Made, and a passed ball made it an 8-1 game.

A wild pitch and an error pushed two more runs home for the Mudcats in the seventh to grow their lead to 10-1.

The Shorebirds' offense was held in check by Carolina pitching as they were held to four hits, and would fall to the Mudcats by a 10-1 final.

Anfernny Reyes (1-0) picked up the win in relief, with starting pitcher Chase Allsup (1-2) taking the loss for Delmarva. Tanner Gillis (1) was awarded the save.

Delmarva looks to rebound and even the series on Friday, with Keeler Morfe taking the mound against Travis Smith for Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

