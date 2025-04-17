Pelicans Snap Five-Game Losing Streak, Down GreenJackets 11-6

April 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

North Augusta, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 11-6 on Thursday night at SRP Park.

Myrtle Beach (5-7) struck in the top of the first inning against Augusta (6-6) when Leonel Espinoza plated Angel Cepeda with an RBI single to left. The hit pushed Espinoza's hitting streak to a Carolina League leading 10 games.

In the top of the third inning, Cole Mathis belted a two-run homer to right center for his first professional homer. Owen Ayers capped off the three-run frame with an RBI triple, scoring Matt Halbach to push the Pelicans lead to 4-0.

Alexey Lumpuy blasted a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning, his first of the 2025 season. Espinoza followed in suit with his third long ball of the season, extending the Myrtle Beach lead to 6-0.

After 4.0 scoreless innings from Nazier Mulé, a fielder's choice paired with a throwing error netted a pair of runs for Augusta. A balk, two-run double chased the Myrtle Beach starter from the game. Luis Martinez-Gomez (1-0) surrendered a two-run homer by Nick Montgomery that evened the game at 6-6.

Mulé lasted 4.2 innings, surrendering five runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks while tying his career high with five strikeouts.

In the top eighth inning, Jose Escobar pushed the Pelicans back ahead with an RBI single off of Brett Sears (1-1) before Espinoza's fifth hit of the night made it an 8-6 lead for Myrtle Beach. Mathis mashed a three-run shot to left center, making it an 11-6 ballgame.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected 14 hits as Espinoza paced the team with a 5-for-5 night that featured a homer and three RBI. Mathis tabbed the first multi-homer night for the Birds in 2025 while also collecting five RBI. Lumpuy also notched a multi-hit game.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 18th. LHP Evan Aschenbeck (0-0, 0.00) is slated to pitch for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ethan Bagwell (0-0, 2.25) for Augusta.

