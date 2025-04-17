FredNats Bats Quieted in 7-1 Loss at Fayetteville

April 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (5-6) were stifled at the plate, finding just four hits in a 7-1 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-5) to fall to 0-5 on the road this season.

Fayetteville didn't have to wait long to see a run hit the board. Leadoff hitter Cesar Hernandez stepped to the plate against Bryan Polanco and ripped a no-doubt home run to right field to start the bottom of the first. It was the second consecutive night that the Woodpeckers hit a first-inning home run off of Fredericksburg pitching.

Polanco couldn't shake it off either. The FredNat starter did not get out of the first inning, allowing five hits and two earned runs in 0.2 IP. When reliever Merritt Beeker mercifully got the inning's final out to strand two runners, it was only 2-0 Fayetteville.

That early lead would be enough for the Woodpeckers because their starter, Rafael Gonzalez, was dominant. The 20-year-old righthander fired five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and striking out six. The FredNats couldn't touch him and he exited with a 3-0 lead.

Getting Gonzalez out of the game gave the Nationals their first and only highlight of the night at the plate. As the first batter to face the Fayetteville bullpen, center fielder Cristhian Vaquero smashed his first home run of the season over the right field wall, a solo shot that put the FredNats on the board.

Vaquero's sweet swing wasn't enough for Fredericksburg though, as the Woodpeckers punched right back with a solo shot of their own as the nine-hole hitter Jason Schiavone tagged Erick Mejia with the long ball to instantly shift the score to 4-1. Mejia was saddled with two more earned runs in the bottom of the seventh in an inning that finished with Fayetteville leading 7-1.

The FredNats couldn't mount a late comeback and finished with just four hits on the night against the Woodpecker arms. Gonzalez (1-1) got the win as Polanco (0-2) got the loss in the effort.

In game three, the FredNats hand Alexander Meckley (1-1, 4.32) the ball in a 6:35 start.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2025

FredNats Bats Quieted in 7-1 Loss at Fayetteville - Fredericksburg Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.