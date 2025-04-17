Columbia Wins 7-5 in Extras Thursday Night

Kannapolis, NC- The Fireflies rallied late to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with an infield single 7-5 in 10 innings at Atrium Health Ballpark Thursday night.

Roni Cabrera played the hero role in extras. He entered the game as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded and two outs. Cabrera legged out an infield single that allowed pinch runner Giulliano Allende and Colton Becker to motor around, putting Columbia in front 7-5.

Dash Albus (W, 1-1) was lights out from the pen. He entered in the ninth with one out and a runner on third. After inducing a strikeout from Ryan Burrowes, he got Nathan Archer to fly out to push the game to extras.

He worked a scoreless 10th to secure the win for Columbia-and a share of first place in the South Division.

It came after the Fireflies left the go-ahead run on third base in the eighth and ninth innings. Kannapolis reliever Morris Austin entered in the eighth with the bases loaded and no one out and was able to leave the inning without allowing a run. He ran in and out of a jam in the ninth as well before passing the ball to Jesus Mendez.

Ramon Ramirez got the Fireflies on the board in the top of the fourth inning. He blasted his fourth homer since Sunday to cut Kannapolis's lead to 4-1. Ramirez now has an extra-base hit in four-consecutive games and leads the Carolina League with four homers.

In the fifth, Colton Becker drew a lead-off walk and came around on an Angel Acosta double to cut Kannapolis's lead to a pair. Next, Asbel Gonzalez flicked a single to right-center to plate Acosta and bring the score to 4-3.

Acosta got things going again in the seventh. He ran out an error on shortstop Caleb Bonemer and came around on a Gonzalez single that tied the game. Then Ramirez singled to score Ramirez to put Columbia in front.

Kannapolis hopped on the scoreboard first Thursday. After Javier Mogollon led the frame off with a triple, he came around on a sacrifice fly from Caleb Bonemor to break the scoreless tie in the first inning.

In the second inning it was more of the same. Calvin Harris ripped a triple to the right-center gap to lead-off the inning and later came around on a one out ground out from Nathan Archer to double Kannapolis's lead to 2-0.

Josh Hansell ended up allowing four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings before sending things to the bullpen. Elvis Novas worked out of a jam and spun 2.1 innings before Fraynel Nova picked up and stranded a pair of runners to get Columbia to the ninth inning.

The Fireflies kick-off the weekend tomorrow night at 7 pm against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. RHP Tanner Jones (0-1, 7.71 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

