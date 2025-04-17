FredNats Fight Back Late to Eke Past Woodpeckers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-6) and Fredericksburg Nationals (6-6) took part in another close contest, but this time, the visitors came up clutch in the late stages to snatch a 4-3 comeback victory.

Early on, both offenses hit their stride. After the FredNats took the lead in the top of the second inning, the Woodpeckers wasted no time crafting a response in their next turn at bat. Waner Luciano laced a two-run double to the wall in left-center field, vaulting Fayetteville in front 2-1.

Although the Nationals tied the score one batter later, Fayetteville once again neutralized the damage. Oliver Carrillo roped a single to chase Caden Powell home, restoring their one-run lead, this time at 3-2.

At that point, the bullpens took control. From the fourth inning to the seventh, Twine Palmer, Cam Brown, and Joan Ogando teamed up to shut Fredericksburg down, bringing the Woodpeckers within two innings of their sixth straight win.

However, down to their final four outs, Fredericksburg found a way to flip the script. Yoander Rivero brought the Nationals level with his eighth-inning RBI single, and Jorgelys Mota completed the comeback by way of a two-out base hit, forcing Fayetteville to come up with a late answer.

The Woodpeckers managed to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the Nationals worked their way out of one last jam, stranding both the tying and winning runs in scoring position to secure their first win of the series.

Fayetteville looks to find a way back into the win column tomorrow against the FredNats on Friday night to kick off the weekend. RHP Cole Hertzler Twine Palmer takes the hill for the Woodpeckers while Fredericksburg counters with RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr in hopes of evening the six-game set. Additionally, the Woodpeckers their second Fireworks Extravaganza of the season presented by Q98, the first 1,500 fans at SEGRA stadium will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Window & Door Specialties.

