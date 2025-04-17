Offense Lifts Mudcats Past Delmarva

April 17, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored 10 unanswered runs, including four runs in the fourth inning as they rolled past the Delmarva Shorebirds 10-1 on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (10-2) entered the fourth inning leading by a run and added to the lead scoring four times in the frame. Blayberg Diaz got the party started with a RBI double to right field, his second RBI hit of the game.

Luiyin Alastre then provided a two-run single and Jesus Made capped the scoring with an RBI hit and gave the Mudcats a 6-2 advantage.

Carolina would add on, scoring twice in the sixth and the eighth innings as Diaz finished the game 4-for-4 with a double, three singles and two RBI.

Delmarva (4-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kevin Guerrero double off the right field wall, but the lead was short-lived as the Mudcats went on to rally.

Once again on Thursday, the Carolina bullpen was outstanding as Anfernny Reyes (W, 1-0) and Tanner Gillis (S, 1) combined to work 5.1 shutout innings to preserve the win.

With the victory, the Mudcats record their 500th win as an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, a relationship that began with the 2017 season.

The series is set to continue Friday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 P.M. Carolina will send RHP Travis Smith (0-0, 3.60) to the mound while Delmarva gives the ball to RHP Keeler Morfe (0-2, 45.00).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.