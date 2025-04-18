Kannapolis Outhits Columbia in 7-5 Extra Innings Loss Tuesday

April 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers jumped ahead early on the Columbia Fireflies to outhit their visiting counterparts, but ultimately fell for their second loss in a row, 7-5, Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, the Cannon Ballers fall to 6-6 on the season, tied for third place in the Carolina League South division. Columbia jumps to 7-5, holding a one-game lead on Kannapolis and a tie for first place with Hickory.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi turned in a much better performance than his initial start of the season, allowing one run on three hits, walking none in four innings with four strikeouts. RHP Manuel Veloz followed in relief, allowing two runs on two hits, walking his first three batters of the season and striking out three. RHP Jesus Mendez (L, 0-1) ended up with the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, in the tenth.

Kannapolis started quickly against INF Caleb Bonemer impressed yet again at the plate for Kannapolis, driving in the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Nathan Archer provided an RBI groundout in the second inning, while Bonemer scored on a balk in the bottom of the third to give the Ballers a, 3-0, lead.

Ramon Ramirez provided the first score of the game for the Fireflies, crushing his fourth home run of the season to make it a, 4-1, game after four. Columbia later pulled within one with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth with an Angel Acosta RBI double and an Asbel Gonzalez RBI single.

Gonzalez and Ramirez led the way on offense for Columbia Thursday night, pushing the Fireflies ahead, 5-4, with a pair of RBI singles.

The Ballers answered quickly in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game at, 5-5, on a Calvin Harris RBI groundout that scored Lyle Miller-Green.

After both teams had chances to break through, the Fireflies used pinch-hitter Roni Cabrera to single up the middle with an RBI groundball single into center field, scoring a pair of runs to take the lead before LHP Dash Albus (W, 1-1) ended any hopes of a comeback for Kannapolis.

Friday marks the fourth game of the series with the Cannon Ballers and the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Gabriel Rodriguez expected to make the start for Kannapolis. Postgame fireworks are in the schedule for fans to enjoy with Friday's contest.

