Offense Propels Mudcats to Victory

April 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored nine of their 10 runs over two innings as they soared past the Delmarva Shorebirds 10-1 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (11-2) entered the bottom of the sixth with the game knotted at one but turned the contest around scoring three times in the frame. Eric Bitonti provided the big hit as he socked an opposite field double off the wall in left field to drive in a pair and give the Mudcats a lead they would not give back.

In the seventh, the bats went to work again for Carolina scoring six times to stretch the lead to 10-1. The nine-run frame was highlighted by a three-run double from Marco Dinges and another RBI knock from Bitonti.

Delmarva (4-9) scored their only run of the game in the second inning when Yasmil Bucce doubled and scored on a single from Alfredo Velasquez.

Sam Garcia (W, 2-0) provided tremendous work out of the bullpen covering the final four innings of the game without allowing a run and fanning five as the Mudcats coasted to the 10-1 victory.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday afternoon at Five County Stadium as the Mudcats give the ball to RHP Melvin Hernandez (1-0, 4.05) while the Shorebirds will counter with LHP Jacob Cravey (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is set for 5:00.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.