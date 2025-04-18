Mudcats' Offense Explodes Late to Down Shorebirds

April 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-9) suffered their second consecutive loss to the Carolina Mudcats (11-2), with a final score of 10-1.

The Mudcats took the lead in the first inning by capitalizing on a Delmarva error, going ahead 1-0.

Alfredo Velasquez quickly tied the game in the second inning with a two-out RBI single that scored Yasmil Bucce.

It remained 1-1 in the sixth inning, but the Mudcats pushed across the go-ahead run on an error. They added two more unearned runs with a double by Eric Bitonti moments later, putting Delmarva behind 4-1.

Carolina broke the game open in the seventh inning by scoring six runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Marco Dinges, which gave the Mudcats their largest lead at 10-1, and they would go on to win by that score.

Reliever Sam Garcia (2-0) earned the win for Carolina, with Yeiber Cartaya (0-1) taking the loss for the Delmarva.

The Shorebirds try to get back in the win column on Saturday as Jacob Cravey takes the mound for his first start of the season against Mevlin Hernandez for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

