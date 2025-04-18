RiverDogs Victorious Despite Hickory's No Hitter

Charleston, SC - In a rare feat, the RiverDogs went hitless, but defeated the Hickory Crawdads 1-0 on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. 4,415 fans witnessed the anomaly, which marked the first time since 2023 that a Minor League team was no-hit and still won.

It is the first time on record that the RiverDogs won a game in which they were no-hit.

Crawdads starter Mason Molina threw six perfect innings, with five strikeouts. RiverDogs starter Ryan Andrade nearly matched the effort, allowing just two hits in six shutout innings, both first inning singles. He finished with two walks and three strikeouts.

Dominic Niman pitched in relief of Andrade and picked up where he left off, tossing three scoreless innings to pick up his first professional win.

Molina exited the game following the sixth inning, giving way for Michael Valverde, who delivered a 1-2-3 seventh inning to keep the perfect game intact.

In the eighth, the game turned for Charleston.

With Jake Jekielek on the mound, Nathan Flewelling sent a pop fly to shallow left field in the first at bat of the inning. Left fielder Maxton Martin and shortstop Luis Marquez converged, but the ball dropped past Martin's outstretched glove. The play was ruled an error on Martin, breaking up the perfect game, but keeping the no-hitter in play.

Following a fielder's choice, Narciso Polanco was hit by a pitch and Larry Martinez walked to load the bases for Jose Monzon. For the second night in a row, Monzon delivered the go-ahead RBI, popping a sacrifice fly to left field, driving in Ricardo Gonzalez from third base for the game's lone run.

In the ninth inning, Niman allowed a leadoff single, but induced a game-ending double play to cap off the atypical victory.

Ballpark Fun: Fans enjoyed a furious Friday fireworks frenzy, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The RiverDogs suited up in their alternate Friday-red uniforms to pay homage to the men and women of the armed forces. Leah Scarmeas, Miss Heart of The South High School America, fired a first pitch pre-game with her sash and tiara in tow.

With the win, the RiverDogs clinch no worse than a series split. Charleston will play for a series victory tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm on 'Fight Night' at Riley Park. Tickets are available now at RiverDogs.com.

