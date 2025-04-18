Birds Even Series against GreenJackets with First Shutout of the Season

April 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

North Augusta, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 2-0 on Friday night at SRP Park.

Myrtle Beach (6-7) started the scoring against Augusta (6-7) starter Ethan Bagwell (0-1) in the top of the second inning when Cameron Sisneros launched his first homer of the season, a solo shot to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Leonel Espinoza extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a one-out single. He later scored on an RBI double by Cole Mathis, pushing the Birds advantage to 2-0.

Evan Aschenbeck (1-0) dazzled yet again, spinning 5.1 scoreless, two-hit frames with a walk and three strikeouts. The lefty has not allowed an earned run across his first 14.1 professional innings while surrendering just 7 hits and 4 walks with 16 punchouts.

After Aschenbeck exited with one on and one out in the bottom of the sixth, Matthew Peter's found himself in a bases-loaded jam. The right-hander was able to strand the bases loaded and preserve the shutout.

Christian Gordon took over on the mound in the seventh inning and went on to toss a pair of scoreless innings before Brayden Risedorph (2) slammed the door in the ninth to earn his second professional save.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected four hits with each coming from different players. Both extra-base hits netted runs for the Pelicans as they went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 19th. RHP Yenrri Rojas (0-1, 3.12) is slated to pitch for Myrtle Beach against RHP Rayven Antonio (0-0, 6.75) for Augusta.

