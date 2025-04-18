Woodpeckers' Comeback Bid Falls Just Shy in 12-Inning Marathon

April 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6-7) and Fredericksburg Nationals (7-6) back and forth all game long on Friday night, but the defending Carolina League champions outlasted the Woodpeckers for the second straight night, grabbing a 9-6 win in 12 innings.

Both starters silenced their opposition early, but in the bottom of the third, Fayetteville turned to small ball to draw first blood. A pair of walks and a base hit loaded the bases, setting the stage for Caden Powell to drive in the game's first run on a sacrifice fly. Moments later, Esmil Valencia caught the FredNats defense by surprise and scored on a delayed steal of home, placing the Woodpeckers ahead 2-0.

Fredericksburg fought back with a run-scoring ground out in their next turn at bat, but Fayetteville pitching stepped up to limit the damage and keep their lead intact. The trio of Cole Hertzler, Francisco Frias, and Raimy Rodriguez proceeded to hold the Nationals in check, taking a 2-1 game into the seventh inning.

At that point, Kedaur Trujillo provided a vital insurance run thanks to a towering solo home run to left field, extending Fayetteville's edge to 3-1 heading into the final two frames.

However, the FredNats acted quickly to mount a comeback and plated two runs in the top of the eighth, and after both teams came up empty in the ninth, the game went into extra innings.

Both teams matched each other tally for tally in the 10th and 11th as the Woodpeckers extended the contest via Cesar Hernandez single and Drew Brutcher two-run home run, but Fayetteville's pitching constraints forced them to insert catcher Carlos Cauro on the hill in the top of the 12th. The FredNats responded by putting a three-spot on the scoreboard, delivering the final blow to notch their second straight victory.

Fayetteville looks to retake the lead in this six-game series against the FredNats on Saturday night. RHP Anthony Cruz gets the ball for the Woodpeckers opposite RHP Cade Cavalli for the FredNats in a rehab assignment. The first 1,500 fans at SEGRA stadium will receive a Jackie Robinson cap courtesy of Fayetteville State University as part of their 42 Tribute Night celebration.

