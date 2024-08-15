FredNat Errors Pave Way for Salem Victory

August 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In a reversal from last night, the FredNats committed six errors as the Red Sox won 6-4. FXBG is now 28-17 (63-48), and Salem is 25-20 (59-52).

Salem scored in the top of the first inning on a RBI groundout, but the FredNats matched that in the bottom half on a wild pitch.

In the second inning, Caleb Farmer gave Fredericksburg the lead with his third home run of the year, a solo shot to make it 2-1 Nationals.

Alex Clemmey allowed one more run in the fourth inning, on an infield grounder that brought Antonio Anderson in from third base. The lefty covered 4.2 innings with just the two runs against him, with four punchouts.

The FredNat defense unraveled in the sixth, as an E1and a wild pitch brought in two runs, then an RBI single by Franklin Arias made it 5-2 Salem.

Nate Ochoa drove in two runs with his single in the eighth inning to bring Fredericksburg within a run, but the Sox tacked on one more in the top of the ninth, and won 6-4. Michael Sansone (5-4) got the win on his line, Bryan Sanchez (0-5) was the losing pitcher, and Trennor O'Donnell recorded his first save of the year.

In Game Four Travis Sthele (5-6, 5.13) toes the slab against Cole Tolbert (0-1, 4.50) in a 7:05 start.

