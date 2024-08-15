RiverDogs Win Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Cannon Ballers

Kannapolis, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used six extra-base hits to run away from the Charleston RiverDogs by a 6-2 margin on Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark. The defeat ended the RiverDogs winning streak at six games.

The RiverDogs (26-16, 53-54) scored first for the third straight game, doing so in the top of the first. Aidan Smith punched a single into right with one out to open the attack. The outfielder quickly stole second base and scored from there on Jhon Diaz's RBI double that caromed off the right field wall.

Kannapolis (18-26, 59-51) threatened in the first and then scored a pair in the second to grab their first lead of the series. Ronny Hernandez opened the inning with an opposite field single to left and Arxy Hernandez followed with a groundball down the third base line. Sam Antonacci tied the game with a fielder's choice groundout to second and Ryan Burrowes moved the Cannon Ballers ahead 2-1 with a swinging bunt toward third.

Samuel Mejia was the first man out of the bullpen in the sixth and ran into some problems immediately. Alex Makarewicz led off with a single up the middle and Ronny Hernandez doubled for the second time to put runners at second and third with one out. A walk to Arxy Hernandez loaded the bases. Drake Logan fell behind in the count but won the showdown with a two-run double off the left field wall that increased the margin to 4-1.

Charleston loaded the bases in the seventh on three straight singles from the bottom of the order. However, the visitors mustered just one run on a fielder's choice groundout by Narciso Polanco to trim the deficit to 4-2.

The final touches for the Cannon Ballers were put on the in the bottom of the seventh against Jonalbert Rumbol. T.J. McCants greeted the righthander with a home run that carried onto the berm in left field. Back-to-back doubles from Jeral Perez and Ronny Hernandez later in the frame advanced the margin to 6-2.

Ronny Hernandez was unstoppable at the plate, finishing 4-4 with three doubles. McCants and Makarewicz finished with two hits each to help pace the Cannon Ballers. The RiverDogs received a pair of hits from both Diaz and J.D. Gonzalez.

Gary Gill Hill was handed the defeat, surrendering two runs in 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Mejia and Rumbol combined to allow four runs in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen.

The weekend will begin with a 7:00 p.m. tilt between the clubs on Friday night. RHP Trevor Harrison (1-0, 3.27) will earn the starting nod for the RiverDogs. Countering for the Cannon Ballers will be LHP Frankeli Arias (2-5, 5.04).

