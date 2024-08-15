RiverDogs Invite "Friends" to Join Them for Penultimate Homestand

August 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs close the home portion of the 2024 regular season schedule with a two-week homestand. The first half of that 12-game stretch at The Joe features a visit from the rival Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The week includes a variety of promotions, highlighted by an Xavier Isaac bobblehead giveaway on Wednesday and Friends Night on Saturday.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week when the Cannon Ballers come to town:

Tuesday, August 20, 7:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Night presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative/Dog Day Tuesday Presented by Twisted Tea: For the final time this season, the team will suit up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and food specials. In addition, we wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight basset hounds with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, August 21, 7:05 p.m. Xavier Isaac Bobblehead/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We are celebrating three consecutive Carolina League championships with a championship bobblehead series that come together to form a scene atop an aircraft carrier. The final bobblehead in the series is 2023 star first baseman Xavier Isaac! The 2022 first-round pick clubbed 13 home runs in leading the squad to the most recent championship. Get here early, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive the bobblehead upon entry to the ballpark. Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock.

Thursday, August 22, 7:05 p.m.: Folly Beach Night/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: On this night, we will celebrate all things Folly Beach! In addition, we felt terrible that our final Military Appreciation Night of the season was rained out during the last homestand. Thanks to Boeing, military members, veterans and their families can secure free tickets to this game! Do you enjoy a good party and one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, August 23, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, August 24, 6:05 p.m.: Friends Night/Saturday Show at The Joe: We'll be there for youuuuuuu! Seriously though, grab your best "Friends" and come down to The Joe as we turn the ballpark into Central Perk. Fans will be tested on their knowledge of the legendary sitcom throughout the game. Players will wear "Friends" themed jerseys that will be available via auction. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, August 25, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday: Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

