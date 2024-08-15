Shorebirds Shut Out Mudcats For First Win Of The Series

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (41-69, 18-27) earned their first victory over the Carolina Mudcats (66-43, 25-19) on Thursday as they shut them out by a final of 8-0.

The Shorebirds scored first in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Elis Cuevas as Miguel Rodriguez touched home on the play to make it 1-0 Delmarva.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds added to their lead as Ryan Stafford scored on a wild pitch. Moments later, Angel Tejada drove home Colin Tuft with an RBI double to give Delmarva a 3-0 advantage.

The lead doubled in the next inning as Braylin Tavera picked up an RBI on a bases-loaded walk. Maikol Hernandez followed him with a two-run double to push the Shorebirds' lead to 6-0.

Braxton Bragg was the story for Delmarva as the right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 21 innings by tossing the longest outing of his career by going 6 innings without allowing a run to earn the first quality start of his career.

Delmarva added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI double by Austin Overn to make it 7-0. One more run scored in the frame on a balk with the bases loaded to up the advantage to 8-0.

Zach Peek and Grabiel Salazar combined to get the final nine outs for the Shorebirds to complete their eighth shutout victory of the season as they blanked the Mudcats 8-0.

Braxton Bragg (4-5) earned his second-straight win on the mound with Josh Timmerman (4-2) suffering the loss for Carolina.

Delmarva looks to win back-to-back games over the Mudcats on Friday as Yeiber Cartaya toes the slab against right-hander Josh Knoth. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

